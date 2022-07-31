Holbrook is finding its feet in the second half of the season after clocking up win number four on Saturday.
The Brookers toppled the Giants by 15 goals at Walla Walla.
Claire Marriott was the standout for the visitors in goal attack and was well supported by playing coach Amy Gledhill.
"Going in, we only had seven players who hadn't already played a game prior due to having a few out," Gledhill said.
"Everyone knew they had to keep going.
"We just stuck with the same seven, which worked to our advantage I think."
Gledhill admitted the Brookers are starting to find what works following a slow start to the season.
"I said to them at the end of the game that at the start of the season we were a group of all new people that hadn't played together, so it's starting to come together and we're seeing everything working," she said.
"I think it's just about being able to change our game knowing what each of us are going to do, depending of the opposition as well."
In other round 15 Hume netball clashes, Osborne just got over the line in a nail-biting one goal win against the Spiders at Howlong.
Jindera also hung on in a thriller for a narrow three-goal victory against Lockhart.
Murray Magpies defeated Henty 55-27, Billabong Crows (62) were too strong for CDHBU (42), and Culcairn were 13 goal winners against Brock-Burrum Saints.
With three rounds to go before finals, the current top six teams are Jindera, Osborne, Billabong Crows, Howlong, Lockhart and Culcairn.
