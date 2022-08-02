The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

78-year-old Lavington man committed offence just a day after court imposed ban

By Albury Court
August 2 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Banned driver had sign stuck to car when he went for a spin cut short by cops

A 78-year-old Lavington man who disobeyed a three-month driving ban a day after this was imposed for disqualified driving has been threatened with jail.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.