Banned driver had sign stuck to car when he went for a spin cut short by cops

A 78-year-old Lavington man who disobeyed a three-month driving ban a day after this was imposed for disqualified driving has been threatened with jail.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin, who had deferred sentencing the man until he sold his utility, said the consequences of him committing such a crime again were dire.
"If you do so again you really are looking at, even at your very senior age, some kind of jail sentence," she told Raymond Robert Murgon Williams.
Williams, who could not hear anything without a court-provided hearing loop and who shuffled slowly to the bar table, promised he would not be tempted to drive.
He confirmed he had sold his Holden Rodeo ute, providing the court with a receipt.
Williams pleaded guilty to a second offence of driving while disqualified.
The court heard police were heading east on Douglas Road, Lavington, on June 7 about 11.15am when they saw Williams reverse his ute from the driveway of his home.
Williams, who will turn 79 on September 1, turned left into Kemp Street, then pulled over to the kerb.
As they pulled over, Williams got out of his ute.
Police immediately saw something protruding from the near-side door.
"On inspection there was a keep left sign wedged between the front door and the wheel guard."
Williams said he must have hit the sign while reversing, though there were no missing signs close by.
He was already "well known" to police, especially with his conviction on June 6.
Williams was convicted and fined $380 and given a six-month driving ban.
