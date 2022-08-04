Wangaratta worker accused of giving herself pay rises, stealing $77,965

A Wangaratta worker accused of giving herself large pay rises without her boss's knowledge is contesting charges in court.
Jody Munnery is alleged to have stolen $77,965 from Wangaratta disability support provider Belinda's Better Care before being caught and sacked.
Advertisement
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday heard her hourly rate was increased by management in April 2020 from about $41 to $45.
It's alleged she had payroll access and gave herself multiple pay increases, which eventually led to her being on more than $90 per hour.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The changes allegedly led to her receiving more than $1200 extra each week.
She was interviewed by Wangaratta detectives on November 9 last year and denied she was responsible for wages and didn't have pay access.
She faces eight counts of theft from shop, but lawyer Jamie Singh said his client "firmly" said she was authorised to make the pay rises.
Witnesses will be called to give evidence, with the case again listed on December 19.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.