The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate surprised Yackandandah car crash wasn't a fatality

By Wodonga Court
August 5 2022 - 2:00am
Driver spent 11 weeks in hospital after dangerous move on bend in road

A driver who overtook vehicles near a bend on a North East road caused a head-on crash and spent 11 weeks in hospital recovering from a raft of serious injuries.

