Former Osborne coach Daniel McAlister could feel the pressure mounting after his first year at the helm in 2011.
McAlister had just become the first Tigers coach since 1996 not to make finals but was hell-bent on making the club's finals absence short-lived.
"We had missed finals the previous year so the pressure was starting to build," McAlister recalled.
"The pressure I felt was probably more the pressure I was placing on myself.
"I was in the twilight of my career and I know how hard flags are to win, no matter what league you play in.
"I knew that this was my time to shine and realistically my last shot at winning a flag.
"So that was the pressure that I had on myself leading into the 2012 season."
Adding further pressure, the club had a testimonial season to honour the contribution of Tiger legend Gary O'Connell.
"It was GT's (O'Connell's) testimonial year as well, so that meant a lot to me and I wanted to lead the club to the ultimate success to acknowledge that," he said.
"Gary has done so much for not only the club but the Hume league as a whole.
"A lot of GT's grandsons had come back to the club that season, so I knew what was at stake."
Osborne finished the season as minor premiers with a 16-2 record with little separating the Tigers and Henty throughout the season.
The Swampies took the direct route into the decider after winning the second semi-final by 10-points.
McAlister said the Tigers headed into the grand final as underdogs after a hard-fought preliminary final win over Holbrook.
"Internally we felt that we were good enough to win but the Swampies were favourites after a week off," he said.
"Henty kicked the first four goals as we could hardly get our hands on the footy.
"10-minutes in, I thought my premiership dream could have been over.
"Thankfully Trent Perczyk got us going with a couple of late goals and that was a huge relief heading into quarter time.
"History says we went onto to win by five goals."
Fast-forward a decade and McAlister's son Bailey is now a senior regular for the Tigers after crossing to the club this season from Thurgoona.
Bailey is striving to emulate his old man and play in a flag for the Tigers who are undefeated.
"Bailey probably doesn't fully understand how hard flags are to win because he is only 21," McAlister said.
"But I've been in in his ear telling him to make the most of his opportunity because it could be his only one.
"I only ended up winning the one flag and am looking forward to the celebrations."
