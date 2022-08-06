A field day in Bowna on Wednesday will explore how eight Riverina families have collaborated to develop more sustainable and productive farm businesses.
The eight families came together after meeting at a holistic management training course and decided they would continue to support each other's learning and practice through educational gatherings and discussions.
Michael Gooden, who is a farmer near Sandigo, between Wagga and Narrandera, said the support group had helped each family improve their business.
"It's given us the confidence to share with like minded people and embrace the power of working together with other people and other businesses," he said.
"One of the things we have done as a group is reached out to experts from time to time and get them to come in and talk to the group and we can have a pretty robust conversation then because you can say we're all on the same page and a similar level of knowledge."
Soils For Life, a not-for-profit organisation that uncovers and promotes the stories of farmer innovators across the country, has studied The Eight Families Group. It organised the field day to demonstrate how the families have adapted a regenerative approach to agricultural production and drought management strategies.
Programs manager James Diack said The Eight Families Group case study showed the power of working together to achieve common goals.
"Peer learning or farmer to farmer learning is recognised as a very effective way for farmers to improve their skills and management and it's something we are focusing more and more on at Soils For Life," he said.
"They meet on a regular basis and they discuss the issue that each farm business is facing and give each other the honest feedback and the participants have found that very valuable." Mr Diack said industry experts on soil health and regenerative practices would also be presenting information and leading group discussions at the field day.
The field day will run from 9am to 3.30pm on Wednesday at Bibbaringa Woolshed, Bowna.
Registrations can be made through the Soils For Life website.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
