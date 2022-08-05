The Border Mail
Myrtleford co-captain Mitch Dalbosco reveals his early insecurities

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:04am, first published 4:13am
CAPTAIN COURAGEOUS: Mitch Dalbosco started as a young leader and has blossomed at the Saints, during his seven-year reign. Picture: MARK JESSER

Long-time Myrtleford leader Mitch Dalbosco has opened up about his insecurities when he took over the role as a youngster at the Ovens and Murray Football League club.

Sports Journalist

