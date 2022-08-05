The Border Mail
Border MP Tim Quilty questions Victorian government's slow release of Albury-Wodonga hospital master plan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:38am
Red mark: A COVID warning sign in Wodonga. The virus has resulted in huge demand on Albury and Wodonga hospitals underlining the need for a new medical hub.

WODONGA MP Tim Quilty has accused the Victorian Health Minister of "pathological secrecy" by not revealing the contents of a master plan for a new Border hospital.

