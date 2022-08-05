WODONGA MP Tim Quilty has accused the Victorian Health Minister of "pathological secrecy" by not revealing the contents of a master plan for a new Border hospital.
The Liberal Democrat asked a constituency question of minister Mary-Anne Thomas in parliament this week about the disclosure of the long-awaited blueprint.
Advertisement
"We want to know the truth about what, how, when and where a new hospital will be built," Mr Quilty said.
"The people of Wodonga are not mushrooms to be kept in the dark and fed only bovine excrement.
"Recently the new head of Albury Wodonga Health said that people would never be allowed to see the apparently still incomplete master plan because it was commercial-in-confidence.
"Minister, how can it be possible that the plan for a new hospital, prepared by the department, paid for by Victorian taxpayers and existing for the benefit of Victorian residents is commercial in confidence?
"The people of Wodonga need to see the plan, and they need to see it now.
IN OTHER NEWS
"This pathological secrecy needs to stop.
"Stop hiding behind commercial in confidence.
"If you continue to keep it secret, we can only assume the news is bad."
Under constituency question rules, Ms Thomas has 30 days to reply in writing and the response will be published online.
The Border Mail asked Ms Thomas' office for a response to Mr Quilty.
A spokesman said the master plan was "still being finalised" and accused the Upper House MP of point-scoring.
"Instead of engaging in cheap politics we're getting on and upgrading the Emergency Department and short stay unit, fast-tracking a new intergovernmental agreement and delivering a new clinical service plan in partnership with NSW," he said.
Albury Wodonga Health board chairman Matt Burke said his project control group was due to have its final discussion about the master plan next week and send off answers in response to government inquiries about the document.
Meanwhile, Indi MP Helen Haines had an online meeting this week with the office of federal Health Minister Mark Butler and invited him to visit the Border to discuss a new hospital.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.