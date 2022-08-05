The Border Mail
A Wangaratta commercial site on Sandford Road went under the hammer with a impressive win

By Sophie Else
Updated August 5 2022 - 10:04am, first published 8:00am
VENDOR'S DELIGHT: A prime Wangaratta industrial site featuring three warehouses has sold at auction to an Albury investor.

A Wangaratta commercial site located not far from the city's central business district has sold for $2.7 million, well above what had been expected.

