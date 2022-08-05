A Wangaratta commercial site located not far from the city's central business district has sold for $2.7 million, well above what had been expected.
The industrial site at 11-29 Sandford Road, south of the centre of town, went under the hammer yesterday with the vendor hoping for a price above $2 million.
Advertisement
LJ Colquhoun Dixon director Andrew Dixon said about 60 investors, developers and businesses from the region had expressed interest. Mr Dixon said the site had been operated for many years by the Booth family, who ran a transport business.
"It passed in at $2.3 million and than sold after the auction at the reserve for $2.7 million to an Albury investor, who cannot be named.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We expected the buyer's price to be more than $2 million."
Mr Dixon said Wangaratta was similar to Albury in that there was not much industrial land available, with opportunities such as Sandford Road "few and far between".
The building area at Sandford Road of 1800 square metres is spread over three warehouses and has features such as three-phase power, a weighbridge, a gantry for a crane and open bay high clearance sheds, along with a kitchen.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.