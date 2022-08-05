A MAJOR gastro pub development in the heart of Gateway Village in Wodonga will open this spring.
Known as The Lincoln Albury Wodonga, it will be the latest reincarnation of the building that originally housed the Palatinat Brewery and had since been home to Three Monkeys Tavern, St Ives Hotel and Victor Supper Club.
Advertisement
Multiple Border owners are breathing new life into the premises as part of a four-month renovation.
The Lincoln venue manager Emma Harrison said the venture had been in the pipeline since early this year.
She said it would offer lunch and dinner five days a week and cater events and wedding receptions.
"We want to redefine and give our take on a gastro pub with quality food and drinks and service," she said.
"We will focus on local suppliers and will also offer a range of grab and go options."
Executive chef Alex Dawkins will curate the menu.
Ms Harrison said the renovation aimed to highlight the architectural features of the building.
The former Palatinat Brewery cost $2 million to build for Fritz Walter and was opened by the then Victorian premier Jeff Kennett in 1998.
"We wanted to pay respect to the original building and the architectural investment put into it," Ms Harrison said.
"We're exposing the original terracotta tiles throughout the building. Everything will be up-lit to highlight the architectural features."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Harrison said the timing for the project coincided with new business confidence in the regions post-COVID-19 restrictions.
"The hospitality industry has taken a hit over COVID-19 however the interest in our area is reassuring for the industry," she said.
"Gateway Village is a hub and we're hoping to work as a community to bring our two cities together."
The Lincoln can seat 450 downstairs including a whisky den with 200 upstairs. Reception spaces comprise the grand hall downstairs and an upstairs room with river views.
The Lincoln will operate Wednesday to Sunday.
Advertisement
Hospitality staff can register interest at info@thelincoln.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.