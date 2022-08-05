A NEW annual elite competition, Tenpin Premier League, will kick off in Wodonga next month.
Tenpin Bowling Australia said TPL would showcase the popularity of the sport in Australia like never before.
The inaugural TPL 2022 season would consist of an event-style format throughout Australia, starting in Wodonga on September 3-4.
The final event would be staged in Melbourne's Keon Park Tenpin Bowling Centre on October 29-30.
Tenpin Bowling Australia chief executive Rohan O'Neill was excited to introduce a series of events that would provide a platform for Australia's world-class athletes to compete in while inspiring the next generation of tenpin bowling talent.
"Tenpin bowling holds a significant place in Australian culture and we are excited to provide a platform where the best talent will showcase the game to sports fans, in Australia and around the world," O'Neill said.
"The TPL will feature some of the biggest names the sport has ever seen.
"In partnership with the Victorian government, we are delighted that these athletes will be on show in two of our inaugural TPL events, which will be staged in some of Victoria's best-known tenpin bowling centres, in Keon Park and Wodonga."
