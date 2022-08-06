FOOTBALL
ROUND 16 - SPLIT
Advertisement
Wang Rovers 4.12 (36) lost to Wodonga 11.12 (78)
Myrtleford 5.6 (36) lost to Wangaratta 5.13 (43)
Lavington 12.10 (82) def North Albury 7.1 (43)
NETBALL
Wang. Rovers 32 lost to Wodonga 45
Myrtleford 31 lost to Wangaratta 55
Lavington 42 def North Albury 40
ROUND 16
Holbrook 23.18 (156) def Lockhart 1.1 (7)
Osborne 13.18 (96) def RWW Giants 5.7 (37)
Henty 8.8 (56) drew with Culcairn 8.8 (56)
Brock-Burrum 9.10 (64) def CDHBU 7.10 (52)
Jindera 4.14 (38) lost to Howlong 6.8 (44)
Bill. Crows 11.6 (72) def Magpies 3.9 (27)
ROUND 16
Barnawartha 5.7 (37) lost to Dederang MB 8.10 (58)
Beechworth 9.7 (61) def Kiewa-SC 1.8 (14)
Advertisement
Wahgunyah 2.2 (14) lost to Tallangatta 33.36 (234)
Wod. Saints 6.5 (41) lost to Mitta Utd 8.9 (57)
ROUND 14
Bullioh 6.12 (48) lost to Cudgewa 13.15 (93)
Tumbarumba 16.25 (121) def Federal 0.1 (1)
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
ROUND 19
Tarrawingee 3.10 (28) lost to Ben. All Blacks 39.14 (248)
Greta 8.13 (61) def Milawa 8.7 (55)
Goorambat 0.3 (3) lost to Bonnie Doon 4.5 (29)
Whorouly 15.19 (109) def Moyhu 7.6 (48)
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.