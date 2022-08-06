A resurgent Beechworth notched its most significant victory for more than a decade after claiming the massive scalp of flag fancy Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Beechworth on Saturday.
The 9.7 (61) to 1.8 (14) win made a mockery of the popular theory that the Tallangatta league premiership race was a battle between Chiltern and the Hawks.
Advertisement
The Bushrangers' flag credentials have sky-rocketed after claiming the scalps of all their top-five rivals including ladder leaders Chiltern in round 11.
Make no mistake, the Bushrangers will emerge from the finals wilderness this year after a 12-year absence and have an undeniable shot at winning their first premiership since 2010.
Bushrangers co-coach Brayden Carey labelled the confidence boosting win as the club's most significant since their 2010 flag triumph.
"We really set ourselves over the past month to consolidate our spot inside the top three," Carey said.
"To be guaranteed the double chance in finals now is reward for effort for the group who have been doing the hard yards on the training track.
"To knock off Kiewa is sensational and I'm not exaggerating in saying that this is the club's best win since the 2010 flag.
"Personally I rate Kiewa as the side to beat for the flag, especially with the finals played at Sandy Creek.
"We will take a lot of confidence and self-belief out of today, especially knowing that we will meet them in three weeks in the Qualifying final.
"Internally the belief has been building and building and I think the group now realises we are capable of beating anybody on our day."
The Bushrangers signalled their intentions early with the opening two goals to apply some scoreboard pressure in what was always going to be a slugfest in the wet and slippery conditions.
Hawks spearhead Nick Beattie kicked his first - and the visitors only goal - late in the opening quarter as the home side held a six point buffer at the first break.
The Bushrangers kicked the only two goals of the second term as midfielders EdCartledge and Alessandro Belci created plenty of opportunities for towering forward Jai Middleton.
Middleton was causing plenty of headaches for the Hawks' defence as a focal point who clunked several strong grabs despite the slippery conditions.
The visitors could only manage three points for the term as Bushranger defenders Kayde Surrey and Brent Ryan took several telling marks and dominated in the aerial contests.
Advertisement
With a half-time lead of three goals, the home side was never challenged in the second-half as they booted five goals to none.
Carey conceded the wet and slippery conditions strongly favoured the Bushrangers.
"We pride ourselves on being a hard side who thrives on contested situations and we obviously got the conditions which were the worst of the season so far," he said.
"Jai provided a strong focal point today and if he didn't mark it our small forwards went to work and tried to lock in it and make it a contest.
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
"We love a scrap and it works in our favour.
"I thought the biggest difference today was our ability to break tackles and break the lines.
"Defensively we were outstanding today with Kayde (Surrey), Brenty Ryan, Tom (Cartledge) and Hamish Maslem leading the charge.
"They are a close knit unit that just play their roles and do it well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.