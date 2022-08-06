The Border Mail
Lavington defeats North Albury by 39 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated August 6 2022 - 11:36am, first published 10:04am
HAT-TRICK: Lavington's Hamish Gilmore sets the pace against North Albury as the Panthers racked up a third straight win. Picture: ASH SMITH

Lavington claimed a hat-trick of wins for the first time this year to catapult into the top five on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

