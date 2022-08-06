Lavington claimed a hat-trick of wins for the first time this year to catapult into the top five on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Panthers restricted North Albury to a goal by three-quarter time to set up a 12.10 (82) to 7.1 (43) home win.
"It certainly wasn't a pretty win," coach Adam Schneider admitted.
North announced Tim Broomhead as coach for the next three years on Thursday night and he responded by leading the game's goalkickers with four.
However, Lavington had too many avenues with Jack Kirley and Darcy Hennessy kicking three majors apiece, while Tim Hanna snared a double on his return after missing last week with a wedding.
The Panthers have now beaten Wodonga (53 points), Corowa-Rutherglen (37) and the Hoppers in the last three weeks.
After eight games, Lavington had won only three and looked no chance to feature in the top five, but it's now racked up five wins in the last seven to edge out Rovers on percentage with three rounds left.
Turvey Park product Billy Glanvill was best on ground in what's been a remarkable debut season.
Heading into the round 15 clash, the teenager led the contested possessions on 173.
He's now extended that lead given the other top five players in Wodonga Raiders' duo Isaac Muller (162) and Jarrod Hodgkin (150), along with Albury's Anthony Miles (150) and Corowa-Rutherglen's Cam Wilson (137) all played in the first part of the split round.
Glanvill would have to be the leading contender for the Rising Star award.
"Billy was best on ground, while Jack Kirley, Darcy Hennessy and Jack Driscoll all played well," Schneider revealed.
The Panthers are one of the league's most even teams with genuine output from the bulk of the players on a weekly basis.
Wollongong product Aidan Cook was another to shine and he highlights the club's ability for players to fill various roles, playing a strong role in attack this season, while he's also previously played as an undersized ruck in his time at the club when Hanna was injured.
Chris Annett, who was the stand-in captain when Luke Garland was out injured, also impressed.
Although it was wet leading into the match, the fact the visitors were able to manufacture only one goal in three-quarters of football shows they must search desperately for a forward for next year.
Sam Azzi maintained his superb year with another top effort in defence, while Callum Pattinson, Will Maclean and Flynn Gardiner also played well.
Lavington now faces its fiercest rival in Albury on Saturday, while North's home to Yarrawonga.
