The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Dederang-Mt Beauty leapfrog Barnawartha into fourth spot on the ladder

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 6 2022 - 10:41pm, first published 10:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Hynes booted four goals for the Bombers on the weekend.

Dederang-Mt Beauty has notched its first win this season over a top-five rival after a hard-fought 21-point victory over Barnawartha at Barnawartha on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.