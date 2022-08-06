Dederang-Mt Beauty has notched its first win this season over a top-five rival after a hard-fought 21-point victory over Barnawartha at Barnawartha on Saturday.
The bigger bodied Bombers thrived in the wet and slippery conditions to have six more scoring shots in their 8.10 (58) to 5.7 (37) win.
Advertisement
They have been firmly entrenched in the top-five for most of the season despite having a 0-4 record against their top-five rivals before Saturday.
The Bombers' win elevated them to fourth on the ladder after they were able to leapfrog the Tigers who dropped successive matches for the first time this season.
They also lost to flag contender Beechworth last weekend.
ALSO IN SPORT
The Bombers were kept goalless in the third term but Phil Bellingham, Elliott Powell and Lachlan Brodie lifted in the last term to ensure the visitors got the four points.
Spearhead Nick Hynes took his season's goal tally to 60 after booting four of the Bombers' eight goals.
The home side sorely missed big Tiger Adam Elias who produced a best-on-ground performance the previous week against Beechworth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.