Three goals from Tess Spry helped St Pats to a 6-3 win over Myrtleford on Sunday.
Spry's haul included two superb strikes from the edge of the box as St Pats made their experience count on a heavy playing surface.
Claire Mahoney netted twice for the home side, with Katherine Kitch also on target, while Summer Caponecchia scored her 20th league goal of the season for Myrtleford.
It wasn't a perfect day for St Pats, though, with Isabella Tassell forced out of the game with an ankle injury.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Albury United only had 10 players for the second half of their game against Melrose but showed huge determination to pull off a 6-2 win.
Molly Goldsworthy, who scored two goals in the first half, and Ruby Leslie had to leave the game early due to their football commitments but the Greens produced one of their best displays of the season in their absence.
Paula Mitchell and Maree Matthew netted two apiece for the champions, who remain undefeated.
Second-placed Albury Hotspurs conceded the first goal against Wodonga Diamonds but fought back to win 7-1.
Ava Tuksar scored a hat-trick and there were two goals for Elisha Wild, with Sian van Gastel and Keely Halloway also hitting the back of the net.
In a physical contest, Diamonds never let their heads drop and fought right to the final whistle.
