A fresh approach is the promise from organisers for a new Border-bound bridal fare aiming to give brides-to-be a wow factor they hadn't expected.
The Southern Riverina and Murray Region Wedding expo will be at The Cube Wodonga on Sunday.
Organiser Sean Hay said more than 30 vendors would take part.
"The region hasn't seen a wedding expo getting closer to three years now," he said.
"But there was an opportunity for us to bring something new, fresh, affordable and different to Victoria.
"And, it's not a bad effort after a seven-week turnaround."
Mr Hay, who also runs Haze DJ Entertainment, said the wedding industry suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We hope this event will signal the return of indoor events," he said. "We are hoping around 1000 people will walk through the doors on Sunday. Brides have been dreaming of their special day ever since they were little."
The event has the theme of bringing something "different" to the wedding industry rather than sticking to traditional ideas.
Designer Krystal Kaye said the expo was about "expressing oneself through creativity".
She said the day was all about inspiration and brides looking to spice-up their wedding.
"I want to get that message out there, that brides can express their love through celebration instead of doing what everyone else is doing," the owner of Krystal Kaye Designs said.
"People usually get a lot of inspiration and ideas out of the day by meeting potential vendors.
Ms Kaye will also feature one of her designer gowns on the day, with bride-to-be Meggan Gardner modelling the piece.
"If people book with us on the day, they'll go into the draw to win a heavily discounted Peter Trends designer gown valued at more than $3500, which will be on display at the event, plus discounts and a goodies bag."
Ms Gardner said since being engaged she had been left to finding inspiration online.
"Krystal Kaye Designs is one of those incredible hidden gems," she said.
"She has already altered a gorgeous gown for me for two wedding dates that were cancelled through COVID.
"I admire her creative and authentic pieces, which ensures that magic one-of-a-kind" dress which ladies only dream about.
"I cannot wait to see what is at the first expo, I also cannot wait to see all the local talent in our community that can help create our magic day.
"It'll be an afternoon to be... inspired."
The event will run from 10am to 3pm, with entry by way of a gold coin donation.
