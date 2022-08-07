The drought is finally over for Wodonga with the club's A-grade side claiming its first victory in years.
The Bulldogs stunned the Rovers by 13 goals at W.J Findlay Oval to end its run of losses, which stemmed back to 2019.
"It meant a lot to the girls and to the whole club," Bianca Mann said.
"It's been a tough season at times and the girls have been working so hard, so it's great to get that reward finally.
"At times, if you're not winning, you can start to doubt yourself, so it's just great to finally get that reward and to prove to themselves that they can win."
Ella Dickins, Ellie Ainsworth and Cassi Mathey were among the best for the Bulldogs, with Mathey landing 21 of their 45 goals.
The goal shooter is among the players to have not seen a win since playing in an under-16s final back in 2019.
With the 2020 season abandoned and no victories in 2021, Mathey admitted it was an extra special occasion.
"We put in the effort and we finally got the results we wanted," Mathey said.
"It's given us confidence that we can actually win and we know how to now.
"It's a bit of a mind game for us.
"I think we just believed in ourselves and had faith that we could do it."
Three out of four netball sides claimed victories for Wodonga, while the senior footballers also celebrated success in a big day out for the club.
"At the end of the day the footballers got the A-graders into the clubrooms and we sang the song with them," Mann said.
"It's fantastic that they think of us too and acknowledged the success we had and included us in that moment.
"To be going into those last few rounds with a bit of confidence and feeling much better about the season and setting ourselves up for next year is a nice way to finish the season."
Briony Simpson, Kelsie Wilson and Sarah Riches were among the best on court for Wangaratta Rovers, with Riches shooting 20 goals.
In the other Ovens and Murray clashes on Saturday, Wangaratta Magpies defeated Myrtleford 55-31 at McNamara Reserve.
Kate Dean and Hannah Grady were strong in defence for the 'Pies, with Georgia Clark landing 35 goals.
Saige Broz and Tina Way were the best for the Saints.
Lavington held on to narrowly take down North Albury by two goals at the Lavington Sports Ground.
Sarah Meredith and Maddy Plunkett were strong at either ends of the court for the Panthers, while Sophia Kohlhagen and Kelsey Lieschke worked hard.
