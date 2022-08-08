The Border Mail
Wangaratta Rovers to face Lavington Panthers in Female Football League preliminary final

Steve Tervet
Georgia Smith
By Steve Tervet, and Georgia Smith
Updated August 8 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Wangaratta Rovers' Mikaela Trethowan, who kicked two goals in the elimination final, leaves her opponent trailing in her wake. Pictures: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Wangaratta Rovers are gearing up for a preliminary final on their home deck this weekend after ending the challenge of an undermanned Murray Felines in the North East Border Female Football League.

