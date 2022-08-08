Work on a new netball court at Lavington Sports Ground has commenced in a move which the Panthers hope will secure the club the long term hosting rights of the Ovens and Murray grand final.
Club president Mark Sanson said a site inspection was approved late last month.
"The new court will be built into the hill adjacent to Hanna St and is in close proximity to the existing court," Sanson said.
"It will be at the same level of the existing court and overlook the ground.
"So supporters will be able to watch netball as well as being able to keep an eye on the football at the same time.
"With the recently completed upgrades to the grandstand and ovals at the ground, there is an obvious need to prioritise upgrading the netball facilities as a part of the process.
"It has been a lengthy consultation process between Albury City Council and the football-netball club to get to the point where we are at."
Sanson said some funds remained from the original $19.6-million redevelopment of Lavington Sports Ground which would contribute to the cost of building the $200,000 court.
"There was some money allocated for netball upgrades in the original redevelopment, plus we have secured an additional $120,000 funding as a part of Round 4 of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Community Fund."
Lavington's existing netball court was recently in the spotlight as the league considered tenders from both Lavington and Wangaratta in regards to the hosting rights of this year's grand final.
Several coaches from rival clubs rated Wangaratta's netball courts superior to Lavington's because they were more spectator friendly and had greater accessibility.
Experienced Yarrawonga coach Bridget Cassar who has played in and coached the Pigeons to multiple flags, labelled the Lavington netball court as 'outdated'.
A further talking point has been why no money was spent on upgrading the netball court during the recent redevelopment.
"The reason for the redevelopment was to be able to cater for major events such as the Big Bash, AFL pre-season and A-League soccer matches and concerts," Sanson said.
"Along with events such as the recently completed National Schoolboys U15 AFL Carnival hosted at Lavington Sports Ground.
"A complete upgrade of the netball facilities with a new court, lighting and seating is something that is definitely overdue and we are excited to finally see work begin on what will be a staged process with the eventual goal of having the new court, along with a landscaped spectator area and eventually changeroom facilities.
"Our netballers are a vital part of our club and the Ovens and Murray competition and we need to continue to strive to provide access to the best facilities we can for both footballers and netballers."
Sanson said the new court could be completed before Christmas.
"If everything goes to plan, the court should be done before Christmas," he said.
"Then there will be additional works like landscaping, coaches boxes and seating which hopefully will be completed by the start of the 2023 season.
"The existing court will remain where it is and be used as a training facility."
Member for Albury Justin Clancy said the funding is a huge boost for local sporting clubs.
"Our region produces great netball players and by supporting Lavington Panthers Football-Netball Club to get these upgrades we are working together to see that players get up-to-date, safer and more inclusive facilities for all to enjoy," Mr Clancy said.
"My congratulations to the club and all involved in taking advantage of the funding opportunity provided through the Stronger Country Communities Fund -- well-used here as a signature funding program of the NSW Government."
