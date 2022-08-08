The Border Mail
Lavington set to have new netball court, coaches boxes, lighting and landscaping

READY TO ROLL: Mark Lynch, Director of Sancon Civil, Kennedy Builders' Sophie Pickering and Andrew Kennedy with Ian Bennett of Expanse Development (project manager) at Lavington Sports Ground. Picture: MARK JESSER

Work on a new netball court at Lavington Sports Ground has commenced in a move which the Panthers hope will secure the club the long term hosting rights of the Ovens and Murray grand final.

