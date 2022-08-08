The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme aims to help people with unseen disabilities

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated August 8 2022 - 9:08am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GENEROUS: Sandee Facy and Steve Bowen launched the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme Monday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Kindness will go a long way under a unique program being rolled out across the Border.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.