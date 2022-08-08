Kindness will go a long way under a unique program being rolled out across the Border.
The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Scheme aims to provide people with disabilities that no one else can see a safe and discreet way to access help.
That can cover everything from mental health issues and hearing loss to respiratory conditions.
Albury Council launched the campaign Monday in partnership with disability support agency Bayley House.
That means staff are able to provide an effective first point of contact for people experiencing challenges.
In addition, people who might need help have the option of wearing a sunflower badge, wristband or lanyard to display the need for additional support.
People involved can also approach any organisation trained in the initiative to direct them to a service.
Other hidden disabilities include mobility issues, learning abilities, speech and vision, along with chronic conditions that might significantly impact day-to-day life experiences.
Bayley House national business developer Sandee Facy said disabilities did not discriminate.
"Were so excited to have Albury City on board," she said. "It takes a village; we're a very small team, so when the tide rises we all talk about it."
Deputy Mayor Steve Bowen said he was proud to see the program being implemented.
"This is a really important step forward in making our city more inclusive, accessible and safer for everyone," he said.
"Not only can we offer support to those experiencing a hidden disability, but we are increasing our people's awareness of what a disability can be, and how it can impact a person's day-to-day life."
Cr Bowen said an effort would be made to get businesses and organisations throughout the community on board.
"It would be great to see every business in Albury support a scheme like this and to be involved," he said.
"The whole concept is to show that extra kindness, to take that extra bit of time and provide support."
