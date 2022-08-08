Jindera Netball Club stopped to celebrate one of its own on Saturday when Jess Guy took to the court for the 250th time.
The 28-year-old, who also serves the club as netball president, described the milestone Hume league match against Howlong as one of her career highlights.
Guy came through the junior ranks at the kennel and she remains as passionate as ever about maintaining the high standards to which the Bulldogs have become accustomed over the years.
"I've enjoyed every single year I've played here," Guy said.
"It's definitely a great club to be part of and play for.
"We're a lucky club here at Jindera in that we've been pretty successful during finals, so I've played in many B-grade grand finals - but unfortunately I've lost many as well.
"Stepping up to A-grade and winning a premiership in 2014 was my biggest highlight so far, as well playing the 250 games.
"It means I'm getting old!" she laughed when asked about the significance of the milestone.
"No, I guess it shows I love playing for Jindera and I've stuck around all this time.
"It's great to be recognised in this way."
Six of the club's eight netball sides are on course to play finals this season so what is the basis of Jindera's enduring strength?
"We've had some great coaches over the years and a lot of people are really committed to the club and committed to sticking around, not just coming in for one season and then leaving," Guy said.
"The A-grade has been successful for many years now but we've always had a strong senior squad so everyone gets up and about because we're winning.
"We've got a great club culture as well and that makes a difference."
Guy marked her special occasion by helping Jindera's B-grade side to a 31-26 victory over the Spiders as the rain poured down.
It finished four games apiece across the netball grades at Jindera and Guy is confident the Bulldogs will give a good account of themselves at the pointy end of the season.
"Our A-grade sits on top of the ladder, one game clear of Osborne, who's probably their biggest threat," Guy said.
"All our senior grades will make finals and we've also got potentially three of our junior grades in finals as well, so the last few games will determine where all of the grades sit.
"There's probably one other club that will have all netball teams in finals but the atmosphere around the club when you have a lot of teams in finals, it's a good day with a lot of red, white and blue everywhere."
The Bulldogs now travel to face CDHBU and Henty before the finals series begins on August 27.
