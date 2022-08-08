The Border Mail
Henty's Bendigo Bank awards $500,000 to Avondale Place disability housing

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
August 8 2022 - 10:30pm
FLASHBACK: Henty Respite Trust chairperson Ben Hooper, Colleen and Will Kleine, Harry Janetzki and Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean at the sod turning for the construction of Avondale Place. Picture: MARK JESSER

The Henty Community Bank - Branch of Bendigo Bank has awarded Henty's Avondale Place respite home a $500,000 Community Grant.

