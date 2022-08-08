The Henty Community Bank - Branch of Bendigo Bank has awarded Henty's Avondale Place respite home a $500,000 Community Grant.
Henty's Bendigo Bank chair John Ellis said Avondale Place was a 'special' project.
"In both what it offers and as a great physical asset to the community," he said.
"We also see this project as offering greater future employment to our local residents."
Henty Respite Trust chairperson Ben Hooper said: "the financial support of the Henty Community Bank provides assurance that our funding target can be met and ensures that we can deliver the best possible care facility to the region."
The funding will be formally received on tomorrow at 10am at the site, on the corners of Comer and Keighran Streets.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
