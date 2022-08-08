Joel Mackie will coach Osborne again in 2023.
The two-time Morris medallist is loving life in the Hume league and had no hesitation in extending his tenure in charge of the Tigers.
Osborne are undefeated in 32 matches under Mackie, who has committed to a fourth year in charge of the bush powerhouse.
Since calling time on his glittering Ovens and Murray career with Albury, the 35-year-old has proved to be a perfect fit for the Tigers and with COVID having so far denied his side the chance to play finals, he admits there's a sense of unfinished business.
"The club's amazing and they make it really easy for me to do my job but all the same, we've lost two years," Mackie said.
"We haven't been able to finish off two years so I don't think I've really completed what I want to complete out there.
"We've still got a really good young group together and I'm really enjoying it so it was a pretty easy decision to go on for another year.
"I'm in the twilight of my career now, so it's been nice to take a step back from the O and M and go out to the coaching side of things.
"It's something I really enjoy but I've had to work at my craft.
"I've got an amazing group around me, not just players but some committee people and coaching staff as well.
"It's just been a really enjoyable time."
The way Mackie has nurtured Osborne's young players meant the club were always keen for him to stay.
"His commitment to the job has been brilliant," Tigers president Jason Webster said.
"The club's always been pretty professional but Joel's taken it to another level.
"The boys are as fit as they've ever been and to think they've had three pre-seasons, three years of training and no opportunities to play finals, he's kept the group fit and motivated.
"We've been so impressed with him.
"We lost some pretty handy footballers this season and didn't really recruit but he's backed the young kids.
"We've pretty much got a centre line of schoolkids now.
"The club's seen such a big improvement in some of those young boys and you've got to give the coach all the credit.
"He's given them an opportunity and taught them the right way."
In turn, the challenge of keeping Osborne on top of the pile has energised Mackie.
"We lost some quality players from last year's team but we had a lot of youth that kept pushing along and they just keep popping up.
"That's the most exciting thing about it, the kids coming through.
"We had a reunion on the weekend, their under-14s won in 2012 and more than half have gone on to play seniors and at least seven of them are premiership players already at the club.
"I'm really enjoying seeing these kids keep growing and getting better, week in, week out.
"It's a little bit surprising but at the same time it's not, that we've gone so well with the calibre of player we lost."
Webster's welcomed the challenge of Holbrook and the chasing pack but is equally proud of Osborne's mammoth undefeated streak.
"The boys are playing sensational," Webster said.
"A lot of people weren't sure what these kids were capable of but they've turned themselves into quality key-position first-graders.
"Joel's made Osborne a better place and we hope we've made Joel a better coach as well.
"We still believe he's got a lot to offer as a player.
"He's had a bit of bad luck with some injuries but he's so professional in the way he's working hard to get himself right and remaining focused on what's important.
"A lot of people are writing him off as a player but we certainly aren't.
"We know we've got a really good player on our hands and we're confident that in the big games, he'll be at his best."
The paddocks of Osborne may be a far cry from the Albury Sportsground but Mackie and his family have found a home from home.
"It's been nice to get back to that real country set-up where you've got cars around the ground," he smiled.
"The farming communities really cherish their Thursday night and their Friday night with the juniors and then Saturday, it's their social outing for the week.
"They do it really well but they have to, being so isolated.
"If you weren't competing or playing finals most years, it'd be a pretty hard sell to get people out there.
"But they run a really good set-up out there, people like bringing their families and the culture's spot-on.
"It's a great environment to be around, especially for myself, now I've got a young family.
"I love getting the little one out there, she loves going to the footy now and it's a really different experience and something that's really helped me.
"I reckon I've grown, not only as a coach but as a person as well.
"It's been a really good fit for me."
