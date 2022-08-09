THE new owner of Wodonga's Tristar medical clinic hopes to increase the number of GPs operating out of the High Street rooms.
Family Doctor Pty Ltd has bought the clinic and 11 other Tristar practices across Victoria and NSW as part of a deal with administrator McGrathNicol.
The Tristar Medical Group went into administration in May with debts of more than $20 million.
The sale to Family Doctor is to be completed by August 19.
The new owner has agreed to pay transferring doctors their full arrears and assume employee entitlements for all staff continuing.
Family Doctor was founded in 2008 by Melbourne GP Rodney Aziz.
It operates more than 50 clinics across Victoria, NSW, Canberra, Queensland and Western Australia.
The nearest rooms to Albury-Wodonga are in the Wagga suburb of Kooringal and at Seymour.
Dr Aziz is excited at the prospect of operating the High Street clinic which was among the top 10 Tristars for revenue performance.
"It's a good clinic, it certainly has a lot of potential and it's in an area where we don't already have a practice and it made sense geographically," Dr Aziz said.
The clinic will have a new name but the title is yet to be decided, with rebranding set to occur some time after the August 19 settlement.
"We've invited all the existing GPs to come across and as far as I know they've all accepted and we will be inviting additional GPs to come over," Dr Aziz said.
"I think with the uncertainty around Tristar the recruiting of GPs hasn't been as effective as it could have been."
Tristar Wodonga currently has two GPs.
With international borders closed for most of the past two years, Dr Aziz said the ability to attract foreign medicos was still a struggle.
He described the numbers entering Australia as a "trickle" with delays in visa processing hampering the flow.
Dr Aziz does not expect that situation to return to pre-COVID levels until early next year.
