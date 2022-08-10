The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indigo records lowest response time to ambulance calls as COVID hits service

TH
By Ted Howes
August 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigo Shire mayor Bernard Gaffney said he was tired of Indigo "always being rock-bottom" in ambulance response times.

INDIGO Shire has recorded the worst code one Ambulance response times in Victoria as a surge in COVID swamps the health service.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.