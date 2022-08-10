INDIGO Shire has recorded the worst code one Ambulance response times in Victoria as a surge in COVID swamps the health service.
Indigo had a response time of about 20 per cent of first responders arriving within 15 minutes, with an average of 25 minutes, far below the 85 per cent target.
The figures angered Indigo mayor Bernard Gaffney who said "this isn't the first time that Indigo Shire has hit rock-bottom in code one response times from Ambulance Victoria".
"Tania Maxwell [MP for Northern Victoria] arranged a meeting with the former minister who said all Victorians are treated equally - my question is why are we always the one with the worst figures," he said.
"I've written to the current minister who assured me that everything is being done to alleviate ambulance times in Indigo Shire.
"We've had an increase in resources, and there is money being spent, but it's obvious we need more ambulances and more trained personnel."
MP Tania Maxwell said the state government would have to "work harder and smarter" if it's to fix the worsening ambulance emergency response times across Northern Victoria.
Ambulance Victoria said there was a 19.3 per cent increase in potentially life-threatening code 1 cases in the Indigo LGA compared with the same time a year earlier.
The agency's Hume regional director Narelle Capp said COVID had piled pressure on the health system.
"We're working hard to relieve pressure in the system with more paramedics on the road, including 50 across the Hume Region so far this year," Ms Capp said.
"We're also using the virtual ED for patients in Indigo Shire."
