Rising Murray waters close waterside cafe with more rain on its way

By Ted Howes
Updated August 10 2022 - 11:56am, first published 9:00am
River Deck Cafe operator Alex Smit stands before flooded Noreuil Park as waters keep rising forcing the eatery to close. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

AS rain pounds the region, with more to come this week, the rising waters of the Murray have dealt a blow to one of the Border's most popular riverside cafes.

