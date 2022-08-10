AS rain pounds the region, with more to come this week, the rising waters of the Murray have dealt a blow to one of the Border's most popular riverside cafes.
The River Deck Cafe closed its doors on Wednesday "for an unspecified period" as the Murray-Darling Basin Authority released 35 gigalitres of water a day after the heavy rainfall.
The cafe, perched on the banks of Murray at Noreuil Park, South Albury, closed as water levels from the Murray spilled into the park prompting Albury Council to block access.
Operator Alex Smit said it was the second time in the cafe's 11-year history that lapping floodwater forced the eatery to close.
"It's never flooded inside the building, just the outside - council are putting the barriers up now and they're cutting off access to the park," Mr Smit said. "We'll be closing this afternoon for an unspecified period of time until the water goes back down and access is restored to the park."
Mr Smit said he had attended a briefing hosted by the MDBA earlier on Wednesday in which the authority outlined its priorities.
"There's not much we can do about it and if you look up the priorities of the Murray-Darling Basic Authority, flood risk is sort of lower down on the rank than everything else," Mr Smit said.
"Their first priority is maintaining the structural integrity of the dam and, secondly, keeping it as full as possible so they can supply water when there's none coming back into the dam.
"Today the dam was at 97 per cent - we just have to take it day by day."
With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting more rainfall over the next five days, the MDBA has issued several warnings to people living or operating near the river to be prepared for emergency situations.
"There is an increased chance of flooding for those living along the Murray River," MDBA executive director of river management Andrew Reynolds said. "Residents need know what to do in an emergency."
The NSW SES said the river at Corowa was expected to reach a level of 5.3m on Thursday.
