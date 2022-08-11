Q: Did Beechworth expose a few chinks in the armour of flag fancies Kiewa-Sandy Creek last weekend?
A: The Bushies definitely produced a superior brand of wet weather football that the Hawks simply couldn't match.
Q: Beechworth and Kiewa-Sandy Creek meet in the Qualifying final in a fortnight. Who starts favourites?
A: The Bushrangers are chock-full of confidence but on a fast deck at Sandy Creek, history says the Hawks are hard to beat but they certainly would be nervous if the rain arrived.
Q: Connor Newnham missed for the Hawks last weekend, is that a concern?
A: It's certainly not ideal on the eve of finals. Newnham has only played once since round six and will certainly be lacking match fitness in September.
Q: How important is Dillon Blaszczyk to the Hawks across half-back?
A: It's no secret that Blaszczyk sets up a lot of the Hawks' attacking moves with his pace and ability to break the lines. The Bushrangers played a defensive forward on the speedster last weekend to try and nullify his influence.
Q: What is at stake for the Hawks this weekend against Yackandandah who are out of finals contention?
A: The Hawks will be just hoping to not get any fresh injuries in the countdown to finals and be at full-strength against the Bushrangers in a fortnight.
ROUND 17 - Saturday, August 13
Beechworth v Wahgunyah
Chiltern v Tallangatta
Dederang-MB v Mitta Utd
Kiewa-SC v Yackandandah
Rutherglen v Barnawartha
Thurgoona v Wod. Saints
Shapes more like a mockbuster than a blockbuster with the top-five settled with two rounds remaining. While it's little consolation, the Roos can lay claim to being the best side not to take part in the September action. This time 12 months ago the Roos were minor premiers but unfortunately didn't get to play finals due to COVID.
Verdict: Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 24 points
