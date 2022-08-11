The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Five burning question, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 11 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dillon Blaszczyk has been in scintillating form for the Hawks across half-back with his ability to break the lines.

FIVE BURNING QUESTIONS

Q: Did Beechworth expose a few chinks in the armour of flag fancies Kiewa-Sandy Creek last weekend?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.