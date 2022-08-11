Q: Osborne spanked Brock-Burrum by 91-points earlier in the season. Can the Saints narrow the gap?
A: The expected wet weather will help their cause but the Saints are far from their best at the moment after recent narrow wins over both Henty and CDHBU who are not in finals contention.
Advertisement
Q: Can Azzi medallist Matt Seiter get back to anywhere near his best before finals after missing a large chunk of the second-half of the season with a knee injury?
A: The big Saint missed last weekend after returning against Culcairn the previous week from a knee injury which sidelined him for two months. So he will certainly be lacking match fitness.
Q: If Seiter does play, can we expect him to spend any time in the ruck?
A: Not if Osborne giant Nick Madden plays. The young bull broke Seiter's ribs and punctured his lung last season in a ruck contest. Expect the old bull to steer well clear of Madden on the weekend.
Q: Osborne coach Joel Mackie is the first to admit he is well past his prime. Can the dual Morris medallist wind back the clock and have a dominant finals series for the Tigers?
A: Only fools write off champion players. While Mackie is yet to have a match-winning performance for the Tigers this season, don't be surprised if he produces another September to remember.
Q: Can Connor Galvin win the Azzi medal this season?
A: The classy midfielder finished runner-up last year and has featured in the Tigers' best 12 times so far this season and will once again take a power of beating in the medal count.
ALSO IN SPORT
ROUND 17 - Saturday, August 13
Brock-Burrum v Osborne
Magpies v Lockhart
Henty v RWW Giants
CDHBU v Jindera
Bill. Crows v Holbrook
Culcairn v Howlong
Advertisement
Surprisingly, Brock-Burrum sit third on the ladder with a 11-5 record but should slip down to fourth over the next fortnight with matches against the Tigers and Holbrook. They look destined to face Jindera in a cut-throat elimination final during the opening week in the finals series. Expect the Tigers to notch another dominant win.
Verdict: Osborne by 36 points
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.