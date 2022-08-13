The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former defence force member facing Bandiana rape allegations

By Wodonga Court
August 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former defence force member facing Bandiana rape allegations

A former defence force member accused of raping a woman at South Bandiana has appeared in court.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.