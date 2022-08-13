Former defence force member facing Bandiana rape allegations

A former defence force member accused of raping a woman at South Bandiana has appeared in court.
Elliott MacMillan, 30, faces five charges over alleged offending on November 15, 2020.
Advertisement
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard MacMillian was an Australian Defence Force member at the time.
A complaint was made which was investigated by Wodonga sex offence detectives, with MacMillian charged earlier this year.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He faces four counts of sexually penetrating a person without consent and a count of attempted rape.
The 30-year-old faced court on a video link on Thursday, wearing a suit and tie.
The matter was largely procedural and concerned the production of documents, legal costs and other issues in the case.
MacMillan will return to court on September 8.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.