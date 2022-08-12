A SMALL car park on the Albury hospital campus will be closed from Sunday night to allow work to proceed for a new emergency department.
The 20-bay vehicle lot in front of the day procedure unit will be shut-off from 7pm as it becomes part of a compound for the $36 million project.
It is largely used by on-call emergency doctors and pathology staff.
Albury Wodonga Health executive director capital redevelopment Susan Medlin, who is a project overseer, said following the closure a crane will drop workers' sheds into the area.
There will also be work carried out on utilities and the construction of a new ambulance access road from East Street in preparation for the significant work on the new department to begin in November.
At that point 50 to 60 workers are expected to be on-site.
"That's being developed by the owner of the land and we've been advised it will be ready early to mid October and that will have about 105 bays and that will be for staff only," Ms Medlin said.
The car park will be asphalted and include a boom gate which we will be opened with a swipe card.
The land has been leased by Albury Wodonga Health from the owner for a 10-year period and Ms Medlin said there had been consultation with nearby property owners as part of the process of developing the lot.
Ms Medlin said it was hoped having that car park would allow for more public access to the main lot at the rear of the hospital land.
However, there will be other bays, in addition to those near the day procedure unit, which will be subsumed by the work on the emergency department.
Ms Medlin said the exact arrangements for access to the casualty ward from November were still being finalised but the main hospital entrance would be unaffected.
"Projects of this size and scope don't come without some level of disruption, but we've made sure there are necessary solutions in place so that everyone can continue to access the hospital safely," she said.
"Our hospital concierge and wonderful volunteers will be ready to greet our patients at the main entrance and help direct them to the day procedure unit for their appointment."
The new emergency department, which was the subject of a launch by the NSW and Victorian health ministers, is slated to open in 14 months at the end of 2023.
After that the former casualty section will be refurbished into a a 16-bed short-stay unit which is expected to be completed in mid-2024.
The work on the emergency area will also result in a tailored entrance for ambulance drop-offs being created, so patients entering the department have their own doorway and do not have to mix with those being tended by paramedics.
