Ruby Snowdon showed her quality in Wangaratta's emphatic 3-0 win over St Pats on Saturday night.
The 15-year-old was a constant threat down the left wing at Glen Park, scoring twice and creating a host of other opportunities.
Snowdon could easily have claimed a hat-trick as Wangaratta climbed off the bottom of Division 1 in their last game before finals.
A fourth win in 18 attempts lifted Lachlan Campbell's side above Myrtleford.
"That felt excellent," Wangaratta captain Anika Miller Cooper said.
"We really needed that, to end on a positive note, and it was a strong game.
"We had positive morale, everyone was really supportive and we played some good passing football.
"We played with a lot of energy in the first half.
"Possibly in the second half we were a little bit tired so getting two goals at the end of the first half was important."
Wangaratta dominated the first half and they broke the deadlock on 33 minutes when Snowdon followed in from close range after St Pats keeper Kaitlin Rennie had parried a powerful shot.
It was 2-0, four minutes later, when Ella Antonello found the top corner with a free-kick from distance.
Snowdon doubled her tally just before the hour, cutting inside and driving a shot into the roof of the net.
Matilda Aggenbach hit the post as Wangaratta threatened more goals.
"We're a young, developing team so it's been a challenging season," Miller Cooper said.
"But everyone's learning a lot and it's a beautiful journey because there's been a lot of development."
