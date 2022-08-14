Rutherglen has stunned finals-bound Barnawartha after an upset two-point victory at Rutherglen.
The Cats trailed by one point at the last change but booted two goals to one in the tense last term to prevail 7.4 (46) to 6.8 (44) in their best performance of the season.
With the match up for grabs, midfielder Daniel Bell alongside Michael Cooper, Ryan Jones, Adam Enever and Tyler Ferraro did enough to drag the Cats over the line.
Coach Steve Owen said the victory was a good reward for his young charges.
"There were only a couple points in it at every change, so it was an exciting match," Owen said.
"Barnawartha had the majority of the play in their forward 50m in the final few minutes, so it was a relief to hang on in a close one.
"We were in a similar situation against Kiewa but got overrun in round 14.
"But the boys were able to stick to the structures and hold on and get a bit of reward for effort."
