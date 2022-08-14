There was record attendance at the 48th annual Rand Round Robin held today.
Organiser Amanda McCall said the children's AFL and netball carnival day was "absolutely huge".
"We had 45 netball teams, 39 footy, so 84 all up, which is a record attendance for us," she said.
"I'm not exactly sure by how many, it's at least a record by 10 teams."
Mrs McCall attribute the great numbers to people wanting to get out and about after COVID-19.
"People are just happy to do stuff again this year, they're just happy to come to a grassroots carnival, which is about fun and development, rather than sheep stations really," she said.
The event is coordinated by the Rand Public School P&C association.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
