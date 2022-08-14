Lavington captain Luke Garland has twisted the take on the club's off-season recruiting with a host of relative no names in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"It's really good publicity to get profile recruits, but the way we see it, we're seeing guys that are going to go to that level," he reasoned.
Billy Glanvill is one of the recruits of the season, but he was an 18-year-old from Wagga Tigers.
Coach Adam Schneider was delighted with Garland's job on gun opponent Anthony Miles.
"I thought our skipper playing on their coach was outstanding," he revealed.
Miles had 24 touches, while his counterpart had 16.
Meanwhile, Miles' fellow co-coach questioned the team's desire.
"Just our effort, it was pretty disappointing, obviously we were playing for a top three spot (Albury is two wins clear)," Luke Daly declared.
And the club is sweating on a leg injury to veteran Daniel Cross.
He limped off in the second term and was frustrated.
