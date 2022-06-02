Lavington captain Luke Garland will play his first game in five weeks away to Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The 32-year-old hasn't played since starring in the Panthers' three-point win over Wodonga on April 30, curtailing Wodonga's Angus Baker in the second half.
Advertisement
Another veteran in Brant Dickson also returns from Covid, along with impressive teenager Billy Glanvill.
"I've been extremely rapt with Billy, he's played forward, mid and back, he's a consistent young player who's improving every week," coach Adam Schneider revealed of the 18-year-old.
"He's very clean with the ball, he continues to work hard and he has a smart football brain, he knows where to go."
The unbeaten Pies are coming off a 161-point thrashing of Wodonga Raiders, while the Panthers fell to Albury by 59 points.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They've been incredible, the focus for us will be effort for four quarters, no doubts they will have their moments, but I'll still encourage the players to take the game on, play positive, be ruthless and we'll see where that leads us."
They will have their moments, but I'll still encourage the players to take the game on, play positive, be ruthless.- Adam Schneider
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.