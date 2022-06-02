The Border Mail
Lavington captain Luke Garland to play first game in five weeks

Andrew Moir
Updated June 3 2022 - 12:24am, first published June 2 2022 - 11:59pm
Panthers' captain Luke Garland hasn't played since Aprill, but was in fine form before he suffered a calf injury and will look to regain that touch against the Pies.

Lavington captain Luke Garland will play his first game in five weeks away to Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

