ICONIC North East watering hole The Stanley Pub will reopen on Thursday under new ownership.
The man behind renowned Melbourne eateries MoVida and Lee Ho Fook, Peter Bartholomew, and Beechworth restaurateur Michael Ryan are among those who have bought the historic hotel, which dates back to 1854.
The hotel had been closed since April when the previous owner listed it for sale.
New licensee Sally Wright, who started her career running kitchen pubs at the Argot and Alexandra hotels in South Yarra, said the new menu reflected her love of Asian fare.
Wright said she would cook by the seasons with an Asian slant.
"Instead of steak, I'm doing braised beef cheeks in a master stock; whole fried snapper with beautiful Asian vegetables and rice; chicken karaage; fried mushrooms; and a vegetarian clay pot," she said.
"There will be bowls, grazing plates and a feasting menu."
A new kitchen had gone into the premises while the hotel had been freshened up with paint and an apple box bar.
Ms Wright said the new team felt a responsibility to honour the iconic hotel.
"It's a big part of the town and we want to do the right thing by it," Ms Wright said.
Consultant Stephanie Eyles curated the wine list, which comprises 40 per cent regional wines and 30 per cent Australian.
While there will be no accommodation, there will be a produce and wine store opening in spring as well as a renovated beer garden.
The Stanley Pub will open daily with lunch and dinner, Thursday to Saturday, and lunch only on Sunday.
