The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Thinking plan for gondola on Wodonga hillside outlined by councillor, while tourism boss and former mayor react

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated August 17 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catalyst: The gondola at Thredbo in the Snowy Mountains was an inspiration for Wodonga councillor John Watson who would like a cable ride on Huon Hill. Picture: THREDO RESORT

WODONGA councillor John Watson accepts his gondola concept is a "crazy idea" but is keen to see if it has "legs".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.