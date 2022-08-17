Man and boy flown to hospital after two-truck crash on Hume Freeway

A man and teenager have been flown to hospital after a two-truck crash at Benalla.
Emergency services were called to the northbound lanes of the Hume Freeway about 4am on Wednesday.
A truck rear-ended another truck.
"A 13-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man have both been airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," police said in a statement.
"The exact circumstances of the collision are unknown and the investigation is ongoing."
Benalla police are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
