Preparation for the Henty Machinery Field Days is going "really well" with visitation anticipated at similar levels to pre-COVID.
Chief executive Belinda Anderson said 50,000 people attended the three day event in 2019 and a similar number was expected this year.
"There's well over 700 exhibitors booked in, so we're almost just on target for the same as 2019, so that was 800, and we're getting inquiries every day, so it's really good," she said.
Ms Anderson said forecasts were predicting the weather could be wet and muddy, but not to the same extent as 2016 conditions.
"We're prepared, our roads are in really good condition, they should hold up," she said.
"Our site's got good ground cover, so we're about as best situated as we possibly can be."
Ms Anderson urged visitors to buy their tickets online at the Field Days website to save time and money at the gate.
"They're slightly dearer at the gate on the day, only by a few bucks, but we want everyone to go through the online ticketing," she said.
Henty Machinery Field Days chief executive Belinda Anderson has echoed a call from community groups for more volunteers to work at the agricultural event.
Ms Anderson said the groups needed more helpers.
"The Field Days is a co-operative and we've got about 50 or 60 active members and we've got all of those available to us, it's the community groups that need help with running the food sheds and emptying the garbage bins," she said.
"People who park cars, people who scan tickets all those sorts of things ... if you can give two hours you usually get a ticket to be inside anyway, so it might be a good opportunity to grab a gate ticket for nothing and donate a few hours of your time to a group."
Ms Anderson said without enough volunteers people would have to wait longer.
"Obviously if you're waiting in a cue, you'll get impatient, so really we'd just ask all the visitors to be patient," she said.
"Obviously our volunteers will also clean toilets and things like that, so it's about being patient letting us know if there is an issue and we can react pretty quickly.
"Also you just have to remember it's three years since we've done it, so people are going to be a little bit rusty and there might be unexpected issues pop up that we didn't anticipate."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
