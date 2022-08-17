Albury Thunder coach Robbie Byatt will step down and is considering retirement from Group Nine rugby league.
Byatt and brother Matt will run a butchery business in their home town of Tumbarumba.
"I'll stay living in Albury and do the travelling, staying a few nights up there as well," he offered.
"You want to be able to put 100 per cent into both (working and coaching), but you can't."
Byatt had previously coached Tumbarumba before taking over the Thunder this year.
He turns 33 in December and is leaning towards retirement.
"I reckon it's probably getting close to me hanging the boots up, if I do something I want to put 100 per cent into it and in footy, you can't be half-hearted," he explained.
Byatt will return from a groin injury to play Saturday's away game against Wagga Kangaroos.
The winner will move through to the elimination final.
