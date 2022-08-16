A backflip on NSW funding for regional roads has had devastating effects for farmers in the Border region, community feedback sessions revealed on Tuesday.
Residents and farmers attending two forums in Albury and Corowa cited problems with freight movement and ambulances getting bogged on country roads.
Opposition spokeswoman for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison spoke to participants at the so-called "roundtable" discussions and said a funding promise of $80 million in 2019 had been withdrawn.
"There's a lot of work to be done to ensure people get good and efficient public transport across the border," Ms Aitchison said.
"The lack of a strategic regional transport plan drew the most conversation.
"There seemed to be a lot of opportunities here but not having the 'Fixing Country Roads' program working was what most people were talking about.
"Just over $80 million had been taken out of the program which was specifically targeted at freight issues on roads that had lots of traffic.
"There's about 69 projects still sitting in that program - the government is talking about bringing it back but we haven't heard anything - when we asked about it in budget estimates last year our questions weren't answered."
Ms Aitchison said councils had put in time and effort to get funding to fix the problems.
"There's lack of access to good road funding - I'm staggered to hear about ambulances getting bogged - this clearly shows that roads need to be maintained properly.
"People trying to access health care has become a huge issue."
