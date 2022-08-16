The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Forums reveal ambulances getting bogged as funding for country roads slashed

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:37am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition spokeswoman for regional transport and roads Jenny Aitchison.

A backflip on NSW funding for regional roads has had devastating effects for farmers in the Border region, community feedback sessions revealed on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.