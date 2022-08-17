The 2022 NBL1 East season will forever be etched in the Bandits' history books as the first time the women's team finished on top of the ladder.
As the side now looks to go all the way and bring home its first championship, recruit Unique Thompson admits she knew as soon as she arrived on the border that the team had something special.
"We knew that the club would be making history and that's why I chose to come here, just to be a part of that," Thompson said.
"It's something great to be a part of, it's just exciting."
After defeating Hills Hornets by 65 points in front of a home crowd for the final round, the Bandits will now have the weekend off.
They will then meet the winner of the semi-final clash between Norths and Illawarra on Saturday, August 27.
A victory in that game would then see the side play in the grand final the following day.
Despite finishing in top spot on the ladder, the league's finals system means Bandits' fans won't see the side play any finals at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, with games to be played further north.
"We were all upset and bummed because we were confused," Thompson said.
"Being in the top two teams, of course you get the bye, but you usually get to host it.
"It's just weird, but we have to just roll with it."
Thompson is confident the week away from the court will only make the Bandits more refreshed for when they hit the road.
"I was ready to keep rolling but it's good, we needed a break to just give us time to refresh and regroup as a team and just figure out what we have to do going into finals," she said.
"We know we want to win, but to figure out the ways of how and to make sure we actually do get the win.
"We were in a good place when we finished last weekend, so I think it will just enhance it even more.
"It's just making us hungrier to win."
Thompson has wowed border fans since arriving this season and is just behind teammate Lauren Jackson as the second highest points scorer for the league.
Off the back of gaining selection in the Opals World Cup team last week, Jackson posted a phenomenal 40 points and 25 rebounds against the Hornets.
Thompson was also in form with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The star from Alabama believes she can still take it up another notch heading into finals.
"I feel like I can, especially with Lauren, it helps because you know most teams can't guard the both of us, so that gives me a lot of energy and I don't really have to save it for the whole game," she said.
"I've been trying to find my rhythm and just get in basketball shape, that's why I came here to Australia to play."
With the most exciting part of the season still to come, Thompson said she's enjoyed every minute of being of a Bandit so far.
She's even made some young fans along the way.
"The kids are great," she said.
"They just run up to you and they're like 'can you please sign my shirt' and I'm like of course, it's an honour.
"The team of course is great, but just the community being around here, it makes me feel at home.
"It's like a home away from home.
"Having the fans that support you and push for you, especially being a women's sport, is just great."
