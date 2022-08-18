The Border Mail
Recycle artist Melissa Johns features at Wodonga's St Augustine's art show

Victoria Ellis
August 18 2022 - 1:00am
EXHIBITION'S BACK: Art show co-ordinator Rhonda Lockhart and Feature Artist Wangaratta's Melissa Johns are pictured with Melissa's artwork which is first prize in the raffle. Picture: MARK JESSER

Wodonga's St Augustine's school is launching its annual art show this weekend to raise money for students who struggled academically and socially during COVID home learning.

