Wodonga's St Augustine's school is launching its annual art show this weekend to raise money for students who struggled academically and socially during COVID home learning.
The school's exhibition will launch from 7pm tomorrow night and be open on Saturday from 10am to 3pm and Sunday from 10am to 2pm for a gold coin donation.
Co-ordinator Rhonda Lockhart said the pandemic exposed already existing learning problems to many St Augustine's parents.
"In my family in my youngest daughter we've certainly seen challenges that have come to the fore since home learning," she said.
"Home learning wasn't for every student and there's certainly been lots of challenges."
Now in its 23rd year, the art show is for amateur and professional adult artists.
The main Acquisitive Art Prize is $600 and the winning artwork will go to the school's collection for display.
The Jenny Toole Memorial Award will also be announced and a 'Packers Prize' will be voted for by the volunteers hanging the artworks.
Wangaratta's Melissa Johns is the feature artist for the exhibition.
She makes works out of recycled materials, such as coffee cups, used teabags, serviettes, old wallpaper and other items.
"Everything I make is a collage out of materials I can recycle and glue down," she said.
"I love the texture of it all and how the end result gives it a vintage look, especially using the teabags because every colour is a sepia tone...mostly it's for sustainability, that's what I try to get across."
Ms Johns said her collages form images of landscapes, townscapes and botanical scenes.
"I want the kids to have a wonder in their minds...the kids are surprised at what I'm using and how I put it down and what the end product looks like," she said.
"They are genuinely intrigued by 'that's a coffee cup or a serviette from a restaurant'...the kids grasp it a lot more than an adult would."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
