The Henty Machinery Field Days will this year have a new live country music addition, with a free ticketed concert on Wednesday night.
The headline acts are country musicians Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, supported by Walla farmer and singer-songwriter Danny Phegan.
Advertisement
Mr Phegan, who is recovering from a shoulder reconstruction, said he hadn't "hugged a guitar" in three months and was "keen as" for the show.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I can't wait to get into some music," he said.
Brooke McClymont is one third of the award-winning Australian country music trio, The McClymonts, which achievements include over 200,000 in album sales, 40 million streams, two ARIA awards, 15 Golden Guitar awards and five number one ARIA Country Albums.
Adam Eckersley has been recognised for his song writing, winning the APRA Award for Country Work in 2015 plus two Golden Guitar Awards.
The 2000 ticket event will start from 5.30pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.