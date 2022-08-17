PASSERSBY now have the chance to learn more about the history of three historic Albury buildings.
Plaques have been put on the facades of Soden's Hotel, the former Waterstreets pub and Adamshurst, which has been a mansion and hospital.
The Albury and District Historical Society decided to recognise the edifices to mark its 60th anniversary which fell in November 2020.
COVID-19 meant they were unable to be installed until recent weeks.
Society vice president Greg Ryan said the buildings had been chosen for acclaim because others had already been marked through a council heritage trail and earlier plaques at places such as Kia Ora in Townsend Street and The Carriageway in Smollett Street.
Albury mayor Kylie King lauded the project.
"We know locals, and visitors alike, often comment on Albury's heritage buildings, so the fact there are plaques that the Albury and District Historical Society have erected and donated is a great idea," Cr King said.
"All of us can stop and catch a glimpse of a bygone era."
