Q: Only four points separated Beechworth and Dederang last time they met in round 7. Can we expect another thriller on the weekend?
A: The Bushrangers alongside Chiltern are the two form sides of the competition and are on an eight match winning streak. Expect the visitors to score a comfortable win.
Q: Both sides play finals next weekend regardless of the result on Saturday. Will either coach be tempted to rest players?
A: After a tough fortnight playing in heavy conditions both sides are bound to be carrying a few sore bodies. Don't be surprised if either side chooses to freshen-up a few of their stars.
Q: With the Barton medal to be staged on Monday night, can Bomber star Elliott Powell take out the league's highest individual honour?
A: Powell scraped into the top-ten last year after an injury-riddled season. You would expect the speedy midfielder to finish a lot higher this season with the Bombers winning a lot more matches.
Q: Will Powell be at Dederang against next season?
A: It wouldn't be a major shock to see Powell return to the Albury Sportsground after two years in the bush. No doubt the Tigers would be keen to have the conversation.
Q: Who is the Bushrangers best hope of taking home the Barton medal?
A: Don't be surprised to see under-rated midfielder Ed Cartledge poll well. The speedy midfielder is a flashy player that no doubt attracts the attention of the umpires.
ROUND 18
Saturday, August 20
Dederang-MB v Beechworth
Kiewa-SC v Barnawartha
Mitta Utd v Wahgunyah
Tallangatta v Wod. Saints
Thurgoona v Chiltern
Yackandandah v Rutherglen
Beechworth struggled to overcome the Bombers last time they met but have gone to a different level since round seven. The Bushrangers have been building nicely as the season has progressed and are chock-full of confidence after claiming the prized scalps of flag threats Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek recently.
Verdict: Beechworth by 24-points
