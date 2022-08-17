The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Albury's Fletcher Carroll is hoping to return early from hamstring injury

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 17 2022 - 3:44am, first published 2:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fletcher Carroll first injured his hamstring against Goulburn Valley in late May, but it only forced him out six weeks later against North Albury.

Albury's Fletcher Carroll is targeting an early return from his long-running hamstring complaint in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.