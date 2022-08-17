Albury's Fletcher Carroll is targeting an early return from his long-running hamstring complaint in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
One of the league's best players over the past two seasons, the speedy midfielder first suffered the injury for the Ovens and Murray against Goulburn Valley on May 28.
Advertisement
He was able to manage the injury for six weeks until forced from the ground against North Albury on July 9.
"I tore the tendon, which was more serious than first thought, which is an eight to 10-week range, I've been doing all the rehab, if I can get back in seven, that's probably the goal," he indicated.
Albury is away to Yarrawonga on Saturday, which is the six-week mark.
"I was hopeful for the 'Yarra' game, but that's probably pushing it, I'll probably wait until the Rovers game, most likely," he added.
While Carroll is confident of returning, Jake Gaynor was still limping noticeably in his moonboot when his Tigers fell to Lavington last Saturday and looked a long way off playing football.
And veteran Daniel Cross also injured his hamstring, so he too is in serious doubt to return.
The positive for the Tigers is they're almost certain to retain third spot, despite facing the Pigeons (second) and Wangaratta Rovers (fifth) as they hold a two-game break and sizeable percentage lead on fourth placed Lavington and Rovers.
Also on the injury front, Yarrawonga is likely to take a cautious approach with top midfielder Willie Wheler.
"He did his AC (shoulder joint) against Wodonga, he should be back (against Albury), or hopefully the week after (against Wangaratta)," coach Mark Whiley revealed.
Meanwhile, two clubs welcomed back guns in reserve grade.
Wangaratta's Mat Grossman broke his forearm on June 18.
"Grossy got through fine and was best on ground, he'll more than likely come back into the seniors (against Lavington on Saturday)," coach Ben Reid suggested.
ALSO IN SPORT:
And Rovers' Tyson Hartwig played his first game, kicking three goals, after suffering a bulging disc in his back.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.