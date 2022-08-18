The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Classy Jindera defender Kris Holman has returned from a knee injury suffered in opening round

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:38am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD TIMING: Lavington premiership player Kris Holman returned to the Bulldogs' line-up a fortnight ago after injuring his knee in the opening round.

Lavington premiership player Kris Holman is set to form part of Jindera's finals assault.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.