NEW sponsors are being sought for Wodonga's Carols by Candlelight to help offset rising costs as the event is held in traditional form for the first time since 2019.
It was confirmed on Thursday the Christmas ritual would be held in Willow Park and Albury's Carols by Candlelight are returning after being scratched for the past two years because of COVID.
The joint co-ordinator of Wodonga's event, Jacob Mildren, was delighted to announce the resumption in Willow Park after two years of presenting an online version involving performances recorded at The Cube.
"We're looking forward to bringing our community, our family and our friends back together once again, it's been two long years of COVID, but we're going to have a bigger and better event," Mr Mildren said.
However, he said the volunteer-run concert was facing increased costs across various areas and there was a need for more financial backers.
"We've got some great organisations like Stewart, Tracy, Mylon, Hume Bank, Bing Lee, The Border Mail that support us year after year and it's terrific to have their support each and every year, but we're looking for some major sponsors to come on board and help us put this event on, because it really is more difficult than ever this year," Mr Mildren said.
"As we know inflation is affecting everyone's hip pocket, from the supermarket to petrol prices and it affects us too, the cost of generating power has gone up, the cost of portaloos goes up, the cost of staging goes up.
"It's one of those things where just like everyone else our costs have increased and we're really looking for that community support."
Mr Mildren said there was an opportunity to be a naming rights sponsor.
He said the financial and in-kind support to be provided by Wodonga Council was still being negotiated for the event which is backed by the Wodonga Brass Band..
Expressions of interest are also being sought from performers and market stall holders who want to appear at Carols which will be held on Sunday December 18.
To enter that process and offer support as a sponsor you can go to wodongacarols.org.
Albury Wodonga Health will again be the beneficiary of candle sales at the event, although the exact department to receive funds has not been finalised.
Meanwhile, Albury's Carols by Candlelight will return to QEII Square on Wednesday December 21.
Pre-singing activities will start at 6pm and the stage show will run from 7pm to 9.30pm.
Those interested in performing will be able to register on Albury Council's website from September 10 with auditions to be held in October.
